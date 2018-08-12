Peterman injured his right arm during Sunday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman didn't take any practice reps after falling awkwardly on his throwing arm, but the training staff did have the quarterback toss the ball under their supervision, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com. The issue comes on the heels of fellow quarterback AJ McCarron suffering an apparent lower right leg injury, which was stretched out multiple times by the trainers. The severity of both concerns is unknown, but rookie Josh Allen may now have the chance he needs to stake a claim to the top job.

More News
Our Latest Stories