Peterman is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

With Tyrod Taylor (knee) unable to play and Peterman forced out early, Joe Webb finished off Sunday's 13-7 win over the Colts in the snow. Per Rodak, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Taylor will still be the starter if he's healthy enough to play. Given that he managed limited practice Thursday and Friday, the mobile veteran seems to be on the right track for Sunday's home game against the Dolphins. Buffalo figures to have Taylor or Peterman, if not both, available for that game.