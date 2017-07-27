The Bills traded Cardale Jones to the Chargers on Wednesday, leaving just Peterman and T.J. Yates as the quarterbacks in camp behind starter Tyrod Taylor.

Unless the Bills plan on bringing in another veteran, the rookie Peterman has won at least the No. 3 job before camp even got underway. Choosing Peterman over Jones doesn't surprise us, as both young quarterbacks are considered projects, while only the former was drafted by the new coaching staff.