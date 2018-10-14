Bills' Nathan Peterman: Makes costly error after replacing Allen
Peterman completed six of 12 pass attempts for 61 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans. He also gained two yards on his only carry.
Peterman was called into action after Josh Allen went down with an elbow injury late in the third quarter. He helped capitalize on a Texans turnover with a 16-yard touchdown pass to give his side the lead, but he threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, including one that was returned for the decisive touchdown. The severity of Allen's injury has yet to be determined, but in the event that he's forced to miss time Peterman would step in as the starter. However, given his track record of ineptitude, the team could turn to Derek Anderson or pursue outside options if the rookie is facing an extended absence.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Sticking in No. 2 role•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Another quarterback in the room•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Headed for backup duty•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Still in mix to start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Struggles Sunday before being replaced•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Wins starting QB job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...