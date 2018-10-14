Peterman completed six of 12 pass attempts for 61 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans. He also gained two yards on his only carry.

Peterman was called into action after Josh Allen went down with an elbow injury late in the third quarter. He helped capitalize on a Texans turnover with a 16-yard touchdown pass to give his side the lead, but he threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, including one that was returned for the decisive touchdown. The severity of Allen's injury has yet to be determined, but in the event that he's forced to miss time Peterman would step in as the starter. However, given his track record of ineptitude, the team could turn to Derek Anderson or pursue outside options if the rookie is facing an extended absence.