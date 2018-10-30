Bills' Nathan Peterman: Makes late appearance Monday
Peterman completed both of his pass attempts for 23 yards Monday on the Bills' final drive of the game after Derek Anderson took a hit that sent him to the locker room.
While the Patriots were playing soft coverage and happy to let the clock run out with underneath stuff, we suppose the fact that Peterman didn't throw an interception is some small victory. Josh Allen (elbow) may not be ready to return for Week 9 against the Bears while Anderson's status is currently murky, so it could be the Peterman Show one more time.
