Peterman received second-team reps during Sunday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

T.J. Yates is still the No. 2 quarterback, but Peterman is coming off a nice performance in Thursday's preseason opener and perhaps coach Sean McDermott is going to open up the competition again after it previously looked like Peterman was locked into the No. 3 spot. By the sound of things, he also put in a strong day of practice Sunday, so we'll see how things shake out over the coming week and second preseason game.

