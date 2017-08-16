Bills' Nathan Peterman: May have moved up depth chart
Peterman will serve as the No. 2 quarterback Thursday against the Eagles, and for now it looks like he's passed T.J. Yates for the top backup job behind Tyrod Taylor, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Peterman, a rookie out of Pitt, has done a complete about-face after struggling throughout the early part of training camp, as he looked great during his preseason debut and has continued to shine in his opportunities with the twos during recent practices. Yates still has time to get his spot back, while for now the Bills seem quite happy with the progress of their fifth-round selection.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...