Peterman will serve as the No. 2 quarterback Thursday against the Eagles, and for now it looks like he's passed T.J. Yates for the top backup job behind Tyrod Taylor, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Peterman, a rookie out of Pitt, has done a complete about-face after struggling throughout the early part of training camp, as he looked great during his preseason debut and has continued to shine in his opportunities with the twos during recent practices. Yates still has time to get his spot back, while for now the Bills seem quite happy with the progress of their fifth-round selection.