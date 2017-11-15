Coach Sean McDermott said early Wednesday that Peterman will start this week against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I've been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman. I'm comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go," said McDermott.

Tyrod Taylor hasn't been all that bad this season, but the Bills have struggled mightily in two ugly losses to the Jets and Saints the last two weeks, with Taylor having a poor outing in the Week 10 loss to the Saints. So the Bills will turn to the fifth-round rookie out of Pittsburgh and see where that leads after Peterman completed seven of 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in sub duty Sunday, which was also his first NFL regular-season action. At least Peterman has Kelvin Benjamin and Charles Clay in the lineup, something Taylor didn't have the luxury of for much of the season.