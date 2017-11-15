Bills' Nathan Peterman: Named Week 11 starter
Coach Sean McDermott said early Wednesday that Peterman will start this week against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I've been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman. I'm comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go," said McDermott.
Tyrod Taylor hasn't been all that bad this season, but the Bills have struggled mightily in two ugly losses to the Jets and Saints the last two weeks, with Taylor having a poor outing in the Week 10 loss to the Saints. So the Bills will turn to the fifth-round rookie out of Pittsburgh and see where that leads after Peterman completed seven of 10 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in sub duty Sunday, which was also his first NFL regular-season action. At least Peterman has Kelvin Benjamin and Charles Clay in the lineup, something Taylor didn't have the luxury of for much of the season.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: First NFL game action•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Strong finish to preseason•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Possibly limited Thursday•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Struggles in Taylor's absence•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Continued progress•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: May have moved up depth chart•
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.