Bills' Nathan Peterman: New starter signed Wednesday
The Bills signed AJ McCarron on Wednesday, which immediately pushes Peterman down the depth chart.
There's very little chance the Bills ponied up for McCarron -- one of the last starting caliber quarterbacks available as all the dominoes fell this week -- to have him compete with Peterman for the job, so last year's fifth-rounder from Pittsburgh is for now relegated to the No. 2 spot. He could be fighting for that assignment soon too, with the Bills likely to take another quarterback early in next month's draft.
