The Bills signed AJ McCarron on Wednesday, which immediately pushes Peterman down the depth chart.

There's very little chance the Bills ponied up for McCarron -- one of the last starting caliber quarterbacks available as all the dominoes fell this week -- to have him compete with Peterman for the job, so last year's fifth-rounder from Pittsburgh is for now relegated to the No. 2 spot. He could be fighting for that assignment soon too, with the Bills likely to take another quarterback early in next month's draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories