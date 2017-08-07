Bills' Nathan Peterman: No longer a No. 2 threat
Peterman has not taken many, if any, reps with the second-team offense in several days and appears to be slotted as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.
Peterman might have had a chance to pass Yates had the youngster wowed right out of the gate, but, as expected of most sixth-round rookies, he's struggled at times. There's still plenty of camp and preseason left, but as of now, he doesn't pose a threat to Yates' slotting, leaving the Bills with a clear 1-2-3 pecking order at quarterback.
