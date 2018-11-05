Bills' Nathan Peterman: Not expected to make another start
Coach Sean McDermott said Peterman will only get another start if both Josh Allen (shoulder) and Derek Anderson (concussion) are unavailable, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Peterman tossed three interceptions during Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears, bringing his total to 12 picks on 130 career pass attempts. If nothing else, the Bills should have a decent chance to get Anderson through the concussion protocol in time for a Week 10 game against the Jets. There's really no reason to give Peterman another start, even if it means turning to recent addition Matt Barkley.
