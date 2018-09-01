Bills' Nathan Peterman: Odds to start improve
The Bills traded AJ McCarron -- who had been competing with Peterman and rookie Josh Allen for the starting job -- to the Raiders on Saturday.
Peterman and Allen had seemingly pulled ahead of McCarron in recent weeks, but this makes it official that one of them will start Week 1 against the Ravens. The Bills have yet to make that announcement, though we'd give the slight edge to Peterman based on his superior preseason play and the fact he already has one NFL season in the books.
