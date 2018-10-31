Bills' Nathan Peterman: One step closer to starting
Peterman's teammate Derek Anderson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday while Josh Allen (elbow) has already been ruled out for this week's contest against the Bears.
While Adam Schefter already reported that Anderson won't start this week, the Bills haven't publicly stated it yet even though everything they're saying indirectly implies this will be Peterman's show once again. The team also signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday, a pretty clear indication they're rolling with two healthy options for Sunday with Allen out and Anderson unlikely. If Peterman has another bad game, the national media will certainly have another field day at his expense since he's already tossed 10 regular season and playoff interceptions on a mere 85 NFL passes (including five in one infamous half of football). The optimist following the Bills would say this will be a good final chance to see if Peterman truly does have NFL chops, as he showed in the preseason. The pessimist would wonder aloud if the team's two best two healthy quarterback options don't even play that position for the team, between tight end Logan Thomas and the newly signed Terrelle Pryor.
