Head coach Sean McDermott would not commit to Peterman starting on Sunday against the Jets in the event that Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (concussion) cannot play, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Anderson has already been ruled out for Week 10, so he will not be an option for the Bills this week. Allen has not played in almost a month, and although he will get three days of practice in this week, he is not a lock to play, either. That would put Peterman in line for another start, but McDermott's comments at his Friday morning press conference leave the door open for Matt Barkley to start if Allen ultimately is ultimately ruled out as well. Expect more details on the Bills' quarterback situation to emerge in the near future.