Peterman, who entered Thursday's preseason game after starter Tyrod Taylor and backup T.J. Yates departed, completed 13 of 25 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and a 77.4 rating.

Peterman outperformed No. 2 man Yates, but Yates has been the better QB throughout camp and given the latter's pro experience he will almost certainly enter the season as the No. 2. Peterman would probably have to post better numbers than Yates over all four preseason games to even be in the discussion, and even that might be a stretch unless the Bills saw enough to cut Yates altogether.