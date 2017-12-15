Bills' Nathan Peterman: Remains in concussion protocol
Peterman is still going through concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while teammate Tyrod Taylor (knee) is healthy enough to be the starter again this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Peterman can still be cleared ahead of Sunday's kickoff, but for fantasy purposes he's not in play this week -- at best he'll serve as Taylor's backup.
