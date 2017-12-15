Peterman is still going through concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while teammate Tyrod Taylor (knee) is healthy enough to be the starter again this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Peterman can still be cleared ahead of Sunday's kickoff, but for fantasy purposes he's not in play this week -- at best he'll serve as Taylor's backup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop