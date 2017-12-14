As of Thursday, Peterman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

He's been able to work in a limited fashion, but with fellow QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) practicing fully, Peterman is poised to revert to backup duty if he gains medical clearance in advance of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. In the event that Peterman is unavailable this weekend, Joe Webb would slot in behind Taylor in Week 15.