Peterman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Though listed as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, the Bills won't rush the quarterback through the NFL's concussion protocol. With Peterman sitting out this week, Joe Webb is poised to serve as the backup to Tyrod Taylor (knee), who will reclaim starting duties following a one-game absence.

