Bills' Nathan Peterman: Ruled out this week
Peterman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Though listed as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, the Bills won't rush the QB through the NFL's concussion protocol and he'll sit out Sunday's game, which sets the stage for Joe Webb to serve as Tyrod Taylor's backup in Week 15.
