Bills' Nathan Peterman: Sees emergency duty in loss
Peterman entered Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots early in the fourth quarter in relief of Tyrod Taylor (knee) and completed six of 15 passes for 50 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also gained nine yards on his sole rush.
Peterman looked downright serviceable in comparison to his disastrous one-half stint as a starter in Week 11 versus the Chargers, a game in which he threw five interceptions on 14 pass attempts before getting the hook. The 23-year-old averaged only 3.3 yards per attempt Sunday, but his opportunities came with the Bills facing a sizable deficit in the fourth quarter and the Patriots focusing on the pass. Depending on Taylor's health, Peterman could find himself under center again in Week 14 against the vulnerable Colts defense.
