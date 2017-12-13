Bills' Nathan Peterman: Set for limited practice Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Peterman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peterman's ability to practice in some capacity suggests that he's progressed through the protocol on at least some level, but he'll likely need to put in a full practice before the end of the week and receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to dress Sunday against the Dolphins. The rookie, who started in the Week 14 win over the Colts in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor (knee) before exiting with the concussion, is expected to return to a backup role once cleared with Taylor set to go through most of practice Wednesday and seemingly on track to start in Week 15. If Peterman is held out Sunday, third-string quarterback Joe Webb would handle backup duties behind Taylor.
