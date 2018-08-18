Bills' Nathan Peterman: Set to compete with Allen
In the wake of AJ McCarron suffering a hairline fracture in his collarbone, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com expects both Peterman and Josh Allen to see time with the Bills' top offense in next Sunday's preseason dress rehearsal against the Bengals.
With McCarron looking at a multi-week absence, either Peterman or Allen is in line to get the Week 1 start at QB for the team. Whereas it was once assumed that the Bills would proceed deliberately in their development of Allen, the 2018 first-rounder's solid play in Friday's preseason win over the Browns suggest that he does have a shot to overtake Peterman, who was a fifth-round draft pick last year. Regardless of who earns the starting nod early on, the Bills seem destined to run the ball plenty, with LeSean McCoy set to reprise his role as the team's top back, and the capable Chris Ivory on hand to spell him.
