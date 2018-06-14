Bills' Nathan Peterman: Splitting first-team reps with McCarron
Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicated Thursday that he plans on having Peterman and AJ McCarron share most of the reps with the first-team offense once training camp gets underway, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Bills have already been using McCarron and Peterman as the primary signal-callers for the first-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen seeing only mixing in occasionally with the top group. Given Buffalo's decision to trade up to the seventh overall pick to select Allen, it would be surprising if he didn't see the field at some point in 2018, but for the time being, it appears McCarron and Peterman have the edge on entering Week 1 under center. According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, Peterman has impressed during the spring and has outplayed McCarron in minicamp, but Peterman's dismal showing in five appearances as a rookie -- including one in relief of the since-departed Tyrod Taylor in the Bills' playoff loss to the Jaguars -- probably carries more weight with the Buffalo brass than his solid offseason program.
