Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting chance remains
Peterman will start Sunday against Chicago if Derek Anderson (concussion) is unable to play, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Josh Allen (elbow) has already been ruled out and Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, making it increasingly likely Peterman gets another start. The Bills signed Matt Barkley on Wednesday so the team will at least have two healthy quarterbacks available heading into Week 9.
