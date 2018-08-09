Peterman will start Thursday's preseason contest against the Panthers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman has swapped first- and second-team reps with AJ McCarron during the offseason program and training camp, but the former is getting the first shot under center in exhibition action. The decision by coach Sean McDermott may not mean much in the long run if Peterman can't take advantage of the situation. That said, Peterman could very well be ahead of McCarron at this stage in the competition.

