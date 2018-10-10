Coach Sean McDermott said Peterman would remain the Bills' No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Texans, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

While McDermott relayed that the signing of veteran quarterback Derek Anderson doesn't change Peterman's standing with the Bills, it's unclear if that will hold true in the weeks to come. Since Anderson didn't attend training camp with a team and will presumably need time to get up to speed with the Buffalo playbook after he joined the roster Tuesday, it was never likely that he would suit up Sunday. Once Anderson gets acclimated to his new surrounding and puts in some practice time, his more extensive NFL experience could give him the edge on the understudy gig over Peterman, who owns a career 43.3 percent completion rate and 2:7 TD:INT over his five regular-season outings.