Bills' Nathan Peterman: Still in mix to start
Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he's still evaluating Peterman and Josh Allen, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Peterman was replaced by the rookie in the third quarter of Sunday's 47-3 loss to Baltimore after completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards with a pair of interceptions. Allen only completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards, but he at least managed to avoid turnovers while closing out the game in garbage time. The Bills don't seem to be in any rush to name a starter for a Week 2 matchup with a Chargers team that memorably picked Peterman off five times last year. Even if it doesn't happen this week, Allen likely will take over the starting job soon enough.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Struggles Sunday before being replaced•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Wins starting QB job•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Odds to start improve•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Building case to start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Won't start next preseason game•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Set to compete with Allen•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...