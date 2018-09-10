Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he's still evaluating Peterman and Josh Allen, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman was replaced by the rookie in the third quarter of Sunday's 47-3 loss to Baltimore after completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards with a pair of interceptions. Allen only completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards, but he at least managed to avoid turnovers while closing out the game in garbage time. The Bills don't seem to be in any rush to name a starter for a Week 2 matchup with a Chargers team that memorably picked Peterman off five times last year. Even if it doesn't happen this week, Allen likely will take over the starting job soon enough.

