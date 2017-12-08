Coach Sean McDermott says Peterman's teammate Tyrod Taylor (knee) will be limited at practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Things seem to be trending toward Taylor playing this week even though there's some cloudiness around it all, but everyone should know ahead of the early wave of games who's starting for the Bills. The team is barely hanging in there for the last wild-card spot, so at some point down the stretch we could see Peterman start a game anyway, even if Taylor proves fit to play this week.