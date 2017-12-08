Bills' Nathan Peterman: Still in Sunday's mix
Coach Sean McDermott says Peterman's teammate Tyrod Taylor (knee) will be limited at practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Things seem to be trending toward Taylor playing this week even though there's some cloudiness around it all, but everyone should know ahead of the early wave of games who's starting for the Bills. The team is barely hanging in there for the last wild-card spot, so at some point down the stretch we could see Peterman start a game anyway, even if Taylor proves fit to play this week.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...