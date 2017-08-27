Peterman completed 11 of 23 passes for 93 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.

Tyrod Taylor was removed due to a concussion after the Bills' second drive, allowing Peterman to get the majority of first-team work. The rookie unsurprisingly was unable to build on his strong showings from the first two preseason games while facing much better competition, though he did at least avoid turnovers and only took one sack. It likely was enough to lock up the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, considering T.J. Yates was awful for a third straight week. Should Taylor fail to clear the NFL's concussion protocol within two weeks, Peterman would be in line to start the regular-season opener against the Jets.