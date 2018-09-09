Bills' Nathan Peterman: Struggles Sunday before being replaced
Peterman gave way to Josh Allen in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With the Ravens up 40-0 and Peterman not getting anything going (5-for-18 for 24 yards), the Bills turned to their 2018 first-rounder. It remains to be seen if the change sticks, but given how bad Peterman looked Sunday, the Bills probably having nothing to lose by giving Allen a chance to start in Week 2 against the Chargers.
