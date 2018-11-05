Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes for 189 yards and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-9 home loss to the Bears.

Peterman continued to build his case for the worst passer of all time, tossing another pick-six among his three interceptions to bring his career touchdown to interception ratio to 3:12. His line would have looked even worse if not for a one-yard rushing score with his team down 34-3 in the fourth quarter. Up next for the Bills is a Week 10 matchup with the Jets, and they'll certainly be hoping to have at least one of Josh Allen (elbow) or Derek Anderson (concussion) back by then.