Bills' Nathan Peterman: Three more interceptions in blowout loss
Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes for 189 yards and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-9 home loss to the Bears.
Peterman continued to build his case for the worst passer of all time, tossing another pick-six among his three interceptions to bring his career touchdown to interception ratio to 3:12. His line would have looked even worse if not for a one-yard rushing score with his team down 34-3 in the fourth quarter. Up next for the Bills is a Week 10 matchup with the Jets, and they'll certainly be hoping to have at least one of Josh Allen (elbow) or Derek Anderson (concussion) back by then.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Confirmed for Week 9 start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting chance remains•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: One step closer to starting•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Expected to start Week 9•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Makes late appearance Monday•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Won't start Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...