Bills' Nathan Peterman: Tough road for starter's snaps
Peterman is likely to have more competition for the starting quarterback spot after the Bills traded up to select Josh Allen with the seventh overall selection in Thursday's first round.
While coach Sean McDermott has been preaching open competition for the starting quarterback job, Peterman seems like the longest of long shots given that the Bills found AJ McCarron in free agency and then traded up to make Allen the supposed long-time franchise QB. Even if McCarron flops or the Bills take a huge step back following their first playoff season since 1999, they'd be much more prone to throw the highly regarded Allen into the fire. We can't see Peterman doing much more than serving as a No. 3 guy this season, with a chance to move up if someone else gets hurt.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Will have another chance to impress•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: New starter signed Wednesday•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Currently No. 1•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Throws season-ending interception•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...