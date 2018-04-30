Peterman is likely to have more competition for the starting quarterback spot after the Bills traded up to select Josh Allen with the seventh overall selection in Thursday's first round.

While coach Sean McDermott has been preaching open competition for the starting quarterback job, Peterman seems like the longest of long shots given that the Bills found AJ McCarron in free agency and then traded up to make Allen the supposed long-time franchise QB. Even if McCarron flops or the Bills take a huge step back following their first playoff season since 1999, they'd be much more prone to throw the highly regarded Allen into the fire. We can't see Peterman doing much more than serving as a No. 3 guy this season, with a chance to move up if someone else gets hurt.