Bills' Nathan Peterman: Will have another chance to impress
Coach Sean McDermott stated last week that the starting QB job will be decided through competition, Dominic LoVallo of BuffaloBills.com reports. "We've got open competition at the position. We've got two good players at the position," McDermott said in referring to Peterman and newcomer AJ McCarron. "Two, good, young players and we're excited about both of them. Both have done a lot of winning, albeit at the college level. Both quarterbacks have a lot of room to grow and are very encouraged about the opportunity to compete to start for the Buffalo Bills."
McDermott is a fine young coach, but he's also grown a quick knack for saying things like everything is a competition and no one's job is safe, including his own. So while it makes for good coach-speak, we doubt the Bills went out and landed McCarron only so they could let a much younger QB like Peterman, who struggled last season sneak away his job in some tryout. In fact, Peterman might not even win the No. 2 job if the Bills go out and draft a highly touted quarterback with one of their two first -round picks.
