Bills' Nathan Peterman: Wins starting QB job
Peterman has been named Buffalo's starting quarterback for Sunday's regular-season opener at Baltimore, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.
Peterman beat rookie Josh Allen and AJ McCarron (who was traded to Oakland) for the job. Peterson completed 33 of 41 passes for 431 yards with three touchdowns and an intercetions during the preseason.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Odds to start improve•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Building case to start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Won't start next preseason game•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Set to compete with Allen•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Holds on in second half•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Back at practice following injury scare•
