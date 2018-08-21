Peterman's teammate Josh Allen will start Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Peterman still has a chance to win the Week 1 job after AJ McCarron went down with a collarbone injury, but it's not a great development the Bills are tabbing the rookie Allen to start what many would consider the most important preseason game. The battle's not over yet, but Peterman better outshine Allen with the limited time left before the team has to make a decision.