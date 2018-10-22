Peterman's teammate Derek Anderson will get the start Week 8 against New England, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Perhaps it's a sign as to just how bad Peterman has been in limited chances -- he's thrown nine interceptions on just 79 career passes -- when he's being bypassed for a 35-year-old that just signed with the team two weeks ago and turned the ball over four times in Sunday's loss against the Colts. Josh Allen (elbow) isn't ready to come back yet, so Peterman will remain the No. 2 for the time being. It'll be interesting to see what the Bills do when the prized rookie is ready to return, while it's possible Peterman could see the field next Monday night if the Patriots get out to a big lead vs. the Bills, if only so the team has a last-ditch attempt to see if the second-year player holds any promise around his shattered ego.