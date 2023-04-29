The Bills selected Broeker in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Broeker (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) is a bit light for a guard but his athletic testing was slightly above average by guard standards (5.27-second 40, 7.75-second three-cone drill) and he has a great deal of experience after playing at left guard and left tackle during his Mississippi career. The Bills will presumably give him a shot to earn a swing backup role at guard, though he might be more likely for the practice squad.