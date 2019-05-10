Bills' Nick Easley: Lands in Buffalo
Easley has signed as an undrafted free agent, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills seem pretty set at their top four receiver spots with John Brown, Zay Jones, Cole Beasley and Robert Foster, but there's still a dogfight to be had for the fifth and possible sixth spots, so Easley will get to throw his hat in the ring. Easley works best out of the slot and displayed a good set of hands for Iowa -- he originally was a walk-on -- posting 103 catches over the last two seasons.
