O'Leary (back) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is in line to play Sunday against the Colts.

O'Leary's back injury was only able to keep him out for one week. The third-year pro plays second fiddle to Charles Clay (knee), but since Clay didn't practice Wednesday, O'Leary could get an increase in chances if Clay can't get on the practice field this week.

