Bills' Nick O'Leary: At least one more start
O'Leary's teammate Charles Clay (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday game against the Jets.
O'Leary is no Clay, but before last week's one-catch dud against the Raiders he'd made a decent dent in the passing game, with a 5-54-0 outing against the Bengals and a 2-58-0 game against the Buccaneers. The grandson of Jack Nicklaus is still looking for his first TD of the season, but the Bills do throw to the tight end more than past seasons and he's probably a surprise top-15 proposition in a week loaded with byes.
