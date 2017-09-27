Bills' Nick O'Leary: Big catch, modest production
O'Leary caught his only target for 31 yards in Sunday's win over Denver.
The catch was an impressive diving haul-in by the third-year tight end from Florida State, and it was a big factor in helping the Bills to a modest upset. O'Leary is seeing the field a decent amount as the No. 2 tight end -- he was out there for 34 offensive snaps in Week 3 -- but he's being used as more of a blocker while Charles Clay is the targeted one in the passing game. O'Leary has just two catches on the season.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.