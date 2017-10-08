Bills' Nick O'Leary: Could be in line for increased role
O'Leary caught five of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Cincinnati.
All six of O'Leary's targets came after starting tight end, Charles Clay, went down with a knee injury. The severity of Clay's injury is worth monitoring as Clay entered Sunday's game as Buffalo's leader in catches, targets, yards, and touchdowns. New offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, a disciple of Gary Kubiak, has long featured the tight end in his offense and O'Leary could slide into Clay's role if he misses extended time. O'Leary, some might remember, was a solid producer at Florida State, ranking second on the team in receptions in 2014.
