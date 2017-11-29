Bills' Nick O'Leary: Day-to-day with injury
O'Leary sat out Wednesday's practice with a back injury and is considered day-to-day, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
It's suspected that the tight end's back issue stems from Sunday's win over the Chiefs. O'Leary has taken a backseat in the Bills' passing attack the last three weeks following Charles Clay's return from a knee scope, hauling in four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown since that time.
