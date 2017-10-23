O'Leary brought in both of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Filling in for the injured Charles Clay (knee), O'Leary made both of his catches count, notching receptions of 32 and 26 yards. The 25-year-old came into 2017 with just 10 career receptions, but he's shown a knack for getting downfield with his modest opportunities over his first two-plus seasons. Clay is still considered week-to-week for the time being, but O'Leary would make for a serviceable streaming option in Week 8 against the Raiders if the former is unable to suit up.