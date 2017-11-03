O'Leary brought in four of five targets for 51 yards in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

O'Leary lost the ball on what was his longest gain of the night, a 20-yard reception with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. The second-year tight end was stripped by Marcus Maye at the Jets' 31-yard line and the ball was recovered by Jamal Adams, snuffing out a potential scoring opportunity. O'Leary's play in Charles Clay's stead while the latter recovers from a knee injury has been solid otherwise, with the 25-year-old also having posted a combined seven receptions for 112 yards in Weeks 5 and 7. It remains to be seen if Clay is ready to return for a Week 10 battle against the Saints, but if he's unable to suit up, O'Leary would serve as a decent streaming option and DFS play in a relatively favorable matchup.