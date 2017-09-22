Bills' Nick O'Leary: Full practice participant
O'Leary (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos.
O'Leary has played almost half of the offensive snaps through two weeks, but he only has one reception on two targets. It's clear he still plays second fiddle to Charles Clay, so his fantasy value will remain stagnant for the time being.
