O'Leary caught his only target for 31 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The catch was an impressive diving snag by the third-year tight end from Florida State, and it was a major factor in aiding the Bills to a modest upset. O'Leary is seeing the field a decent amount as the No. 2 tight end -- he was out there for 34 offensive snaps in Week 3 -- but he's being used as more of a blocker while Charles Clay is the targeted one in the passing game. O'Leary has just two catches on the season.