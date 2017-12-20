Bills' Nick O'Leary: Held out of practice Wednesday
O'Leary (back) isn't practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
O'Leary's back issue sidelined him for the Week 13 loss to the Patriots, but after suiting up for both of the Bills' past two contests without any reported setbacks, the tight end should be available for the rematch with New England in Week 16. The tight end's absence Wednesday is likely maintenance-related, but he'll still probably need to put in a full practice Thursday or Friday before being removed from the Bills' injury report.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...