O'Leary (back) isn't practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

O'Leary's back issue sidelined him for the Week 13 loss to the Patriots, but after suiting up for both of the Bills' past two contests without any reported setbacks, the tight end should be available for the rematch with New England in Week 16. The tight end's absence Wednesday is likely maintenance-related, but he'll still probably need to put in a full practice Thursday or Friday before being removed from the Bills' injury report.