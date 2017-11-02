O'Leary is expected to start at tight end Thursday against the Jets after teammate Charles Clay (knee) was ruled out Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

O'Leary isn't as prolific of a pass catcher as Clay, but before his one-catch dud against the Raiders in Week 8, he had made a decent dent in the passing game, logging five catches for 54 yards and two receptions for 58 yards in games against the Bengals and Buccaneers, respectively. The Florida State product is still looking for his first touchdown of the season, but he could see enough volume to make for a top-15 fantasy option at the position in a week loaded with teams on bye.