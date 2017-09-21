Bills' Nick O'Leary: Limited participant Thursday
O'Leary is dealing with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
O'Leary is a new addition to the injury report so it's unclear how severe the injury is at this point. The Bills' top two tight ends appeared on Thursday's injury report, but Charles Clay (knee) was a full participant.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...